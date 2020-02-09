Heather Barzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Barzo, APRN
Heather Barzo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL.
- 1 35 Barkley Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 314-3555
She is very kind and she takes the time to talk to you. She tries to make a connection with you and she is very sympathetic. I even wish she could be my PCP because she is just awesome at her job and the way she connects with her patients.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326506957
