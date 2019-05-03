See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Granite Quarry, NC
Heather Amaral, AGNP

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Heather Amaral, AGNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Granite Quarry, NC. 

Heather Amaral works at Novant Health Granite Quarry Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Granite Quarry, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Granite Quarry Internal Medicine Pediatrics
    Novant Health Granite Quarry Internal Medicine Pediatrics
111 S Salisbury Gq Ave, Granite Quarry, NC 28146
(704) 951-1178
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 03, 2019
    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1811473028
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

