Dr. Granley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heath Granley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Heath Granley, PHD is a Psychologist in Orem, UT.
Dr. Granley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Change1790 N State St, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 224-8255
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Granley?
Incredible very compassionate and understanding while providing tools to help and improve.
About Dr. Heath Granley, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1073689840
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Granley works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Granley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.