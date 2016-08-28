Dr. Heath Fervida, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fervida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heath Fervida, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Heath Fervida, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from George Fox University--Doctorate Of Clinical Psychology.

Locations
Heath H. Fervida PC24005 US Highway 33 Ste B, Elkhart, IN 46517 Directions (574) 830-5778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring. Has gone over an above to help. Knowledgeable. Continues to learn and further his education.
About Dr. Heath Fervida, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1205131737
Education & Certifications
- George Fox University--Doctorate Of Clinical Psychology
- Bethel College, Mishawaka, In
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fervida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fervida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fervida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fervida. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fervida.
