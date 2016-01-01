Hea Shin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hea Shin, PMHNP
Overview
Hea Shin, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX.
Locations
Psychiatric Medical Associates6404 International Pkwy Ste 1010, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 551-7407
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Hea Shin, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538679337
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Hea Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hea Shin.
