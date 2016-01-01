Haymee Lucio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Haymee Lucio
Overview
Haymee Lucio is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ.
Haymee Lucio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Live Well Family Medicine Pllc2320 W Ray Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 800-3561
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Haymee Lucio?
About Haymee Lucio
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447815675
Frequently Asked Questions
Haymee Lucio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Haymee Lucio works at
Haymee Lucio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Haymee Lucio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Haymee Lucio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Haymee Lucio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.