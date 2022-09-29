Hayley Rayner, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hayley Rayner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hayley Rayner, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Hayley Rayner, LPC is a Counselor in Okemos, MI. They completed their residency with Capella University
Hayley Rayner works at
Locations
-
1
HMR Counseling and Behavioral Services inside the Russell Builders Building1749 Hamilton Rd Ste 102, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 618-7590MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hayley Rayner?
Hayley really helped me see a different perspective and gave me the tools I needed to be successful. She is kind, non judgmental, and insightful. I truly enjoyed meeting with her!
About Hayley Rayner, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1619314952
Education & Certifications
- Capella University
- Delta Waverly Psychology and Counseling Associates
- Western Michigan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Hayley Rayner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Hayley Rayner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hayley Rayner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hayley Rayner works at
22 patients have reviewed Hayley Rayner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hayley Rayner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hayley Rayner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hayley Rayner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.