Hayley Kennedy, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Hayley Kennedy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL.
Locations
The Jackson Clinic1801 Pine St Ste 103, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 240-2334Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very professional and knowledgeable
About Hayley Kennedy, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992137178
Hayley Kennedy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Hayley Kennedy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hayley Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Hayley Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hayley Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hayley Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hayley Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.