Hayley Golden, PA-C
Overview
Hayley Golden, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Topeka, KS.
Locations
Optimum Health Family Practice2840 Sw Urish Rd, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 228-2277Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been battling some issues for a while, she is the first dr I’ve seen that took the time to listen, asked thoughtful questions and has diligently worked to help me find solutions that work for me. She does a great job of combining natural medicine with prescriptions. She continuously checks my progress at appointments and has a great bedside manner. I will cry if she ever leaves Topeka.
About Hayley Golden, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1689027211
Hayley Golden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Hayley Golden accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hayley Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Hayley Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hayley Golden.
