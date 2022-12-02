See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hudsonville, MI
Hayley Bierhalter, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5
Overview

Hayley Bierhalter, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hudsonville, MI. 

Hayley Bierhalter works at Practice in Hudsonville, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4700 32ND AVE, Hudsonville, MI 49426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 662-2011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
    • Priority Health Choice, Inc.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 02, 2022
    She has always taken very good care of me. I owe her a lot. She is moving on in her career, and I wish her the best. I will miss you....
    Harold Daniel Stucker, Jr — Dec 02, 2022
    About Hayley Bierhalter, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063007508
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hayley Bierhalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hayley Bierhalter works at Practice in Hudsonville, MI. View the full address on Hayley Bierhalter’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Hayley Bierhalter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hayley Bierhalter.

