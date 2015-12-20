Haydee Prado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Haydee Prado, PSY
Overview
Haydee Prado, PSY is a Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8550 W Flagler St Ste 105, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 551-5787
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Kind,compassionate and knowledgeable....has helped me cope with living cancer. Extremely intuitive. Gently guides a patient in the healthiest direction.
About Haydee Prado, PSY
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
