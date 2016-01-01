Hayatullah Niazi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hayatullah Niazi, PA
Overview
Hayatullah Niazi, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA.
Hayatullah Niazi works at
Locations
-
1
Elk Grove Urgent Care8191 Timberlake Way Ste 400, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 688-8888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hayatullah Niazi?
About Hayatullah Niazi, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932612306
Frequently Asked Questions
Hayatullah Niazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hayatullah Niazi works at
Hayatullah Niazi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hayatullah Niazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hayatullah Niazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hayatullah Niazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.