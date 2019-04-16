See All Psychologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D

Psychology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology.

Dr. Soya works at Therapy Center of Brevard, Melbourne, FL in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Therapy Center of Brevard, Melbourne, FL
    2312 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-9986

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Anxiety
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Soya?

    Apr 16, 2019
    Dr. Soya was a God sent for me and my family. She helped me and my husband so we were able to save our marriage. She has the knowledge and the heart. What a rare combination!
    — Apr 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Soya to family and friends

    Dr. Soya's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Soya

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437433828
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Veterans Affairs Med Center (Hampton, Va)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Florida Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soya works at Therapy Center of Brevard, Melbourne, FL in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Soya’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Soya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Haya Soya, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.