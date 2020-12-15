See All Physical Therapists in Chicago, IL
Hatice Yavuz, PT Icon-share Share Profile

Hatice Yavuz, PT

Physical Therapy
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Hatice Yavuz, PT is a Physical Therapist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI.

Hatice Yavuz works at Hatice Yavuz, PT in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hatice Yavuz, PT
    820 W Jackson Blvd Ste 310, Chicago, IL 60607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 436-2435
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hatice Yavuz?

    Dec 15, 2020
    I have been experiencing back pain . Hatice and her team was very friendly at the first evaluation . Spent more than an hour to address my problem. I have been going for physical therapy session 3 times a week , feeling much better .
    — Dec 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hatice Yavuz, PT
    How would you rate your experience with Hatice Yavuz, PT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hatice Yavuz to family and friends

    Hatice Yavuz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hatice Yavuz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hatice Yavuz, PT.

    About Hatice Yavuz, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063835932
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hatice Yavuz, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hatice Yavuz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hatice Yavuz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Hatice Yavuz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hatice Yavuz works at Hatice Yavuz, PT in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Hatice Yavuz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Hatice Yavuz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hatice Yavuz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hatice Yavuz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hatice Yavuz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Hatice Yavuz, PT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.