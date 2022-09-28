See All Physicians Assistants in Fayetteville, NC
Hassan Allan, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Hassan Allan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Hassan Allan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC. 

Hassan Allan works at Cape Fear Valley Behavioral Health Care in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Fear Valley Behavioral Health Care
    711 Executive Pl, Fayetteville, NC 28305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 615-3700
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hassan Allan?

    Sep 28, 2022
    Dr. Allan saw me for my first appointment after deciding I needed to address my mental health. I had originally requested a female but when I was called to the back i noticed it was a male. I was desperate so I rolled with it and im so glad I did. He is one of the best doctors I've ever had. Hes kind, funny and genuinely cares about your health. He puts a lot of thought and care into your appointments. He makes you feel very comfortable and welcome. 10/10 would recommend.
    Rebecca H. — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hassan Allan, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Hassan Allan, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hassan Allan to family and friends

    Hassan Allan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hassan Allan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hassan Allan, PA-C.

    About Hassan Allan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205231792
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hassan Allan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hassan Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hassan Allan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Hassan Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hassan Allan works at Cape Fear Valley Behavioral Health Care in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Hassan Allan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Hassan Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hassan Allan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hassan Allan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hassan Allan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Hassan Allan, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.