Dr. Harvey Wolf, PSY.D

Health Psychology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Harvey Wolf, PSY.D is a Health Psychologist in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Dr. Wolf works at Harvey M. Wolf, Psy.D, CSC, Pc in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harvey M. Wolf, Psy.D, CSC, Pc
    3255 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 512, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 259-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 14, 2020
    Dr. Wolf is a calm and caring gentleman who makes you feel comfortable as soon as you walk into his office. He gives the patient alot of time to describe the things that are troubling them and together you both search to find a way to make things better. I am so blessed that my cardiologist suggested that I go see him. He has helped me through many issues and I am grateful.
    Marsha — Nov 14, 2020
    About Dr. Harvey Wolf, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Health Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and American Sign Language
    NPI Number
    • 1639252612
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University/Bloomington,Indiana
