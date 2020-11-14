Dr. Harvey Wolf, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Wolf, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Harvey Wolf, PSY.D is a Health Psychologist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
-
1
Harvey M. Wolf, Psy.D, CSC, Pc3255 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 512, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 259-2020Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolf is a calm and caring gentleman who makes you feel comfortable as soon as you walk into his office. He gives the patient alot of time to describe the things that are troubling them and together you both search to find a way to make things better. I am so blessed that my cardiologist suggested that I go see him. He has helped me through many issues and I am grateful.
About Dr. Harvey Wolf, PSY.D
- Health Psychology
- English, American Sign Language and American Sign Language
- 1639252612
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University/Bloomington,Indiana
