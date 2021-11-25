Harvey Hall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Harvey Hall, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Harvey Hall, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1800 Cooper Point Rd SW Ste 19, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 972-0290
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Genuine Healthcare and Harvey and his team has been absolutely fantastic. We tried several medications and Harvey always listened to my concerns and was willing to try new things when something wasn't working. Once we had tried everything, we decided that TMS was the next step. I especially appreciate that Harvey fought for me with my insurance company to get the sessions approved. At first I worried that it wasn't working, but committed to see it through to the end and by the last week or so I was starting to really feel an improvement. When the insurance company denied additional sessions, Harvey offered the extra sessions he felt I needed anyway. I truly believe that TMS has changed my life for the better and I have no regrets at all about the time or the cost, I am glad I took the chance. I am thankful for Harvey and the staff at Genuine Healthcare and would recommend them to anyone.
About Harvey Hall, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477958270
