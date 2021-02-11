See All Nurse Practitioners in Raleigh, NC
Harry Lay III, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Overview

Harry Lay III, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC. 

Harry Lay III works at Raleigh Neurology Associates in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raleigh Neurology Associates PA
    1520 Sunday Dr, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-3456
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 11, 2021
    I'm ok seeing Harry vs the Dr. that he works with and he's made it clear that I can meet w/ the Dr. at any time but I'm comfortable for now. He takes his time at each appointment, listened to my symptoms, coordinated the right tests and diagnosed and offered logical treatment for me discussing the options and expectations. Follow-up appts have gone well so I plan to continue seeing him as long as I'm stable and trust that he'll make the right recommendation if that changes. Brain Fog = Seizure. He speaks "engineering" so we were able to relate very well.
    R. S. — Feb 11, 2021
    Photo: Harry Lay III, RN
    About Harry Lay III, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225177868
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Harry Lay III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Harry Lay III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Harry Lay III works at Raleigh Neurology Associates in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Harry Lay III’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Harry Lay III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Harry Lay III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Harry Lay III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Harry Lay III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

