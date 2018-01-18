Dr. Harry Krop, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Krop, PHD
Overview
Dr. Harry Krop, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Krop works at
Locations
Community Behavioral Services1212 NW 12th Ave Ste B, Gainesville, FL 32601 Directions (352) 372-6645
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Over the past 20+ years I have had the good fortune to consult with Dr. Krop on various legal matters. Dr. Krop is very knowledgeable in the field of psychology and in matters regarding accusations of sexual assault. His advice is always spot-on and his assistance has been invaluable. Dr. Krop is the "go-to" expert witness of choice in these types of matters. Plus, Dr, Krop is an amazing person and a delight to know.
About Dr. Harry Krop, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1609875889
Dr. Krop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krop works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krop. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krop.
