See All Psychologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Harry Klinefelter III, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Harry Klinefelter III, PHD

Psychology
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Harry Klinefelter III, PHD is a Psychologist in Fort Worth, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    3509 Hulen St Bldg 2, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 735-8245
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Klinefelter III?

    Dec 15, 2016
    I have been a patient of Hap's on and off for many years. He has helped me live a much more happy, healthy, productive life. He has been a touch stone in times of stress. He has a calm countenance, and is caring and patient, yet he doesn't let you get away with nonsense. He is competent, not arrogant. I never have had to wait on him, he is the rare dr that respects your time! He employs no on-sight staff, it is a very private setting. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
    Tracy in Ft Worth, TX — Dec 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harry Klinefelter III, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harry Klinefelter III, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Klinefelter III to family and friends

    Dr. Klinefelter III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Klinefelter III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harry Klinefelter III, PHD.

    About Dr. Harry Klinefelter III, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700887528
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Klinefelter III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klinefelter III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klinefelter III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klinefelter III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klinefelter III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Harry Klinefelter III, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.