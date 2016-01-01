Harry Ho, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Harry Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Harry Ho, CHIRMD
Overview
Harry Ho, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in San Jose, CA.
Harry Ho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elite. Chiropractic and Sports Clinic1373 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 288-8120
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Harry Ho?
About Harry Ho, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1033253018
Frequently Asked Questions
Harry Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Harry Ho accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Harry Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Harry Ho works at
Harry Ho has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Harry Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Harry Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Harry Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.