Dr. Harry Cole Jr, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Cole Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport News, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 802 Lockwood Ave Ste B, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 872-8303
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Cole and staff was very welcoming. COVID safety practices were in place, privacy and a warm greeting are ALWAYS important to me as a patient. I look forward to a professional humanlike approach to some issues of concern AND I am appreciative for the experience he has under his belt.
About Dr. Harry Cole Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922029321
