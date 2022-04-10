Dr. Harrison Todd II, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harrison Todd II, DC
Overview
Dr. Harrison Todd II, DC is a Chiropractor in Vero Beach, FL.
Dr. Todd II works at
Locations
Monday9:00am - 5:00pm Tuesday9:00am - 3:00pm Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm Thursday9:00am - 3:00pm Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Todd since the 1980’s here in Vero Beach. He is what I call an old style chiropractor. Diagnoses the problem spot, makes the adjustment. Will show you some simple exercises to do. Sends you home to see how that works. If fine, no need to come back. If not, then it needs some more treatment & come back a second time. Perfect.
About Dr. Harrison Todd II, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todd II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes.
Dr. Todd II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Todd II works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
