Dr. Harris Finkelstein, PHD
Overview
Dr. Harris Finkelstein, PHD is a Psychologist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Locations
Cbh1300 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 594-9000
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harris Finkelstein, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1134205404
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
