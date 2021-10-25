Harriet Whitten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Harriet Whitten, LPC
Overview
Harriet Whitten, LPC is a Counselor in Texarkana, TX.
Harriet Whitten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texarkana Professional Christian Counseling1920 Magnolia St, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 794-0354
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Harriet Whitten?
Comfortable atmosphere, good listener, helped me out of a deep depression.
About Harriet Whitten, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1891759122
Frequently Asked Questions
Harriet Whitten accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Harriet Whitten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Harriet Whitten works at
4 patients have reviewed Harriet Whitten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Harriet Whitten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Harriet Whitten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Harriet Whitten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.