Harriet Schaad, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Harriet Schaad, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1412 17th St # 355, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 428-2108
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen by Harriet for PTSD back in the early 2000’s. I still recall how warm and caring she was every time I saw her. I wish she was still my therapist now, but I live in another state now.
About Harriet Schaad, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Persian
- 1568525939
Harriet Schaad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Harriet Schaad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Harriet Schaad speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Harriet Schaad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Harriet Schaad.
