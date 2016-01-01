Harpreya Chumbar, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Harpreya Chumbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Harpreya Chumbar, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Harpreya Chumbar, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Harpreya Chumbar works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group4400 Duckhorn Dr Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95834 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Harpreya Chumbar, FNP
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- Female
- 1366979312
Education & Certifications
- Samuel Merritt University
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Harpreya Chumbar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Harpreya Chumbar speaks Punjabi.
