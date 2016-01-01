Harold Draeger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Harold Draeger
Overview
Harold Draeger is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redwood City, CA.
Harold Draeger works at
Locations
-
1
Redeemer Lutheran Church468 Grand St, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 366-7882
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Harold Draeger?
About Harold Draeger
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1750812772
Frequently Asked Questions
Harold Draeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Harold Draeger works at
Harold Draeger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Harold Draeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Harold Draeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Harold Draeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.