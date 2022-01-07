Dr. Harold Black, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Black, DC is a Chiropractor in Santa Ana, CA.
Grand Chiropractic Inc630 S Grand Ave Ste 105, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 835-1111
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I was having a severe sciatic problem, after a I was seen a different chiropractor a friend of recommend me Dr. Black. He made the difference He help me and because him I went back to my regular life. Now I go once in a while for a regular adjustment. I recommend Dr. Black
Dr. Black has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
