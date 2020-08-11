Dr. Harlyne Knight-Hantman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight-Hantman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harlyne Knight-Hantman, OD
Overview
Dr. Harlyne Knight-Hantman, OD is an Optometrist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Knight-Hantman works at
Locations
Royal Palm Optical Inc.17940 S Military Trl Ste 400, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 912-7252
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always a pleasure, very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Harlyne Knight-Hantman, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Knight-Hantman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight-Hantman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight-Hantman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight-Hantman works at
Dr. Knight-Hantman speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight-Hantman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight-Hantman.
