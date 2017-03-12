Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harlan Wong, OD
Overview
Dr. Harlan Wong, OD is an Optometrist in Berkeley, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1928 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 843-4030
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Wong by my son almost 20 years ago. He is an excellent clinician who is knowledgeable, compassionate and more than competent. I would not hesitate to recommend him.
About Dr. Harlan Wong, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1225164619
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.