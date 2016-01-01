See All Counselors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Harel Papikian, PSY.D

Couples Counseling
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harel Papikian, PSY.D is a Couples Counselor in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Couples Counseling, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology.

Dr. Papikian works at Dr. Art Bowler, Psy.D. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Sexual Recovery Institute
    822 S Robertson Blvd Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 713-6093

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Affairs and Infidelity
Anxiety
Addiction Chevron Icon
Affairs and Infidelity Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Fear of Infinity Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Harel Papikian, PSY.D

  • Couples Counseling
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew and Russian
NPI Number
  • 1194898999
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Julia Ann Singer Family Center
Internship
  • Western Youth Services
Medical Education
  • Florida Institute Of Technology
Undergraduate School
  • Tel-Aviv University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harel Papikian, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Papikian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Papikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Papikian works at Dr. Art Bowler, Psy.D. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Papikian’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Papikian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papikian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

