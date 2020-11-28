Hannah Silverman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Hannah Silverman, PA
Overview
Hannah Silverman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Hannah Silverman works at
Locations
James E. Lang, M.d., P.A.4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 115, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 776-9992
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hannah Silverman?
I HAD THE BEST EXPERIENCE ON THIS MEDICAL OFFICE , PROFESSIONAL AND FAST .
About Hannah Silverman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1366842585
Frequently Asked Questions
Hannah Silverman works at
Hannah Silverman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Silverman.
