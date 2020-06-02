See All Physicians Assistants in Houston, TX
Hannah Sandifer, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Hannah Sandifer, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Hannah Sandifer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. 

Hannah Sandifer works at Harris Health System in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harris Health System
    1504 Taub Loop Ste 201, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 873-2626
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hannah Sandifer?

    Jun 02, 2020
    Hannah is always very knowledgeable and attentive. She has a wonderful calming attitude, and is always excited to help and educate. She is always also available through the app if you need to send a direct message outside the clinic! Thank you, Hannah!
    — Jun 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hannah Sandifer, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Hannah Sandifer, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hannah Sandifer to family and friends

    Hannah Sandifer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hannah Sandifer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hannah Sandifer, PA-C.

    About Hannah Sandifer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982007993
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hannah Sandifer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Hannah Sandifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hannah Sandifer works at Harris Health System in Houston, TX. View the full address on Hannah Sandifer’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Hannah Sandifer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Sandifer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hannah Sandifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hannah Sandifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Hannah Sandifer, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.