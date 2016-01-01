See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlotte, NC
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Hannah Sa, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Hannah Sa works at Novant Health University Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health University Family Physicians
    10810 MALLARD CREEK RD, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1156
    Hannah Sa, FNP
    About Hannah Sa, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1437627858
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

