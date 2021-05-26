Hannah Johnson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hannah Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hannah Johnson, PA-C
Overview
Hannah Johnson, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Frankfort, KY.
Hannah Johnson works at
Locations
Bluegrass Total Weight Specialists609 Chamberlin Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 625-5949
Bluegrass Total Weight Specialists - Bardstown118 Patriot Dr Ste 201, Bardstown, KY 40004 Directions (502) 215-3160
Frankfort Regional Health - Versailles125 Big Sink Rd Ste B, Versailles, KY 40383 Directions (859) 251-8092
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would and I do recommend Hannah to anyone that might need weight loss help in any way. Hannah is not only professional, but caring as well. Hannah teaches you how to become healthy and not just lose weight. After every appointment, you leave feeling very motivated to continue on the healthy path. Everyone in the office is extremely kind and cares about your success. My guess is that it starts with Hannah's leadership!
About Hannah Johnson, PA-C
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- 1427429620
Frequently Asked Questions
Hannah Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Hannah Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hannah Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hannah Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hannah Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hannah Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.