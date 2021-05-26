See All Surgical Assistants in Frankfort, KY
Hannah Johnson, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Hannah Johnson, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Frankfort, KY. 

Hannah Johnson works at Bluegrass Total Weight Specialists in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Bardstown, KY and Versailles, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bluegrass Total Weight Specialists
    609 Chamberlin Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 625-5949
  2. 2
    Bluegrass Total Weight Specialists - Bardstown
    118 Patriot Dr Ste 201, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 215-3160
  3. 3
    Frankfort Regional Health - Versailles
    125 Big Sink Rd Ste B, Versailles, KY 40383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 251-8092

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2021
    I would and I do recommend Hannah to anyone that might need weight loss help in any way. Hannah is not only professional, but caring as well. Hannah teaches you how to become healthy and not just lose weight. After every appointment, you leave feeling very motivated to continue on the healthy path. Everyone in the office is extremely kind and cares about your success. My guess is that it starts with Hannah's leadership!
    Heather P — May 26, 2021
    Photo: Hannah Johnson, PA-C
    About Hannah Johnson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Surgical Assistance
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427429620
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hannah Johnson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hannah Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hannah Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Hannah Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hannah Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hannah Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hannah Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

