Hannah Mabry, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Hannah Mabry, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN. 

Hannah Mabry works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics
    1819 Clinch Ave Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-5365
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Hannah Mabry, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861900870
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hannah Mabry, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hannah Mabry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hannah Mabry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hannah Mabry works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Hannah Mabry’s profile.

    Hannah Mabry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Mabry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hannah Mabry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hannah Mabry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

