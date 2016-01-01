Hannah Girard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hannah Girard, MPH
Offers telehealth
Overview
Hannah Girard, MPH is a Nurse Practitioner in Fall River, MA.
Hannah Girard works at
Locations
SSTAR Family Healthcare Center400 STANLEY ST, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 675-1054
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Hannah Girard, MPH
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619475019
Hannah Girard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Hannah Girard works at
Hannah Girard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Girard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hannah Girard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hannah Girard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.