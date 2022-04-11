See All Family Doctors in Cape Coral, FL
Hannah Dowling, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Hannah Dowling, ARNP

Family Medicine
5 (43)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Hannah Dowling, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Hannah Dowling works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Surfside in Cape Coral, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alfred Gitu, MD
Dr. Alfred Gitu, MD
8 (20)
View Profile
Bethany Chidley, APRN
Bethany Chidley, APRN
6 (3)
View Profile
Sharon Johnson, APRN
Sharon Johnson, APRN
8 (28)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Lee Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Surfside
    2441 Surfside Blvd Ste 200, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 541-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Hannah Dowling?

Apr 11, 2022
Ms. Dowling has my complete trust and respect. She has always listened to me and I feel she has my best interest topmost in her mind.
— Apr 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Hannah Dowling, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Hannah Dowling, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Hannah Dowling to family and friends

Hannah Dowling's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Hannah Dowling

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hannah Dowling, ARNP.

About Hannah Dowling, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366826141
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Florida Gulf Coast University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Hannah Dowling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Hannah Dowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Hannah Dowling works at LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Surfside in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Hannah Dowling’s profile.

43 patients have reviewed Hannah Dowling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Dowling.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hannah Dowling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hannah Dowling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Hannah Dowling, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.