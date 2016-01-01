Hannah Cochran accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hannah Cochran, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Hannah Cochran, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY.
Hannah Cochran works at
Locations
-
1
Cmnty. Hlthcr Network S Bronx Hlth. Center975 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10459 Directions (718) 320-4466
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hannah Cochran?
About Hannah Cochran, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437706843
Frequently Asked Questions
Hannah Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hannah Cochran works at
Hannah Cochran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hannah Cochran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hannah Cochran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hannah Cochran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.