Hannah Bjerkness, PA-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Hannah Bjerkness, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Hannah Bjerkness works at Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth) in Duluth, MN with other offices in Proctor, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth)
    1502 London Rd Ste 102, Duluth, MN 55812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic
    211 S Boundary Ave, Proctor, MN 55810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Hannah Bjerkness, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1669942678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

