See All Chiropractors in Laguna Beach, CA
Dr. Hank Williams, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Hank Williams, DC

Chiropractic
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hank Williams, DC is a Chiropractor in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Williams works at North Laguna Wellness Center in Laguna Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Watters, DC
Dr. Mark Watters, DC
10 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    North Laguna Wellness Center
    499 N Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 376-7895

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Muscle Strain
Accidental Injuries
Acute Pain
Abdominal Muscle Strain
Accidental Injuries
Acute Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Accidental Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Applied Kinesiology (AK) Chevron Icon
Arthritic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Strain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Craniosacral Therapy (CST) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myotherapy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?

    Apr 20, 2019
    I call Dr. Williams the magician. He has helped me rejuvenate my body and heal after major emotional and physical trauma. First time visit and complete evaluation is very thorough and focused on obtaining optimal health.
    — Apr 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hank Williams, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hank Williams, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Williams to family and friends

    Dr. Williams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Williams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hank Williams, DC.

    About Dr. Hank Williams, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295939700
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwest Nazarene University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hank Williams, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at North Laguna Wellness Center in Laguna Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hank Williams, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.