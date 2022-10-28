See All Physicians Assistants in Redding, CA
Hanh Cline

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Overview

Hanh Cline is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA. 

Hanh Cline works at Womens Healthcare Assoc Redding in Redding, CA.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Healthcare Assoc Redding
    Womens Healthcare Assoc Redding
    2420 Sonoma St, Redding, CA 96001
(530) 246-4455

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 28, 2022
After my 1st visit, I felt confident that she answered my medical issues. She's straitforward with gentleness & humor. She's great & wonderful!
Cecilia V. Cedeno — Oct 28, 2022
About Hanh Cline

Specialties
  Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1538307970
Frequently Asked Questions

Hanh Cline has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Hanh Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Hanh Cline works at Womens Healthcare Assoc Redding in Redding, CA.

2 patients have reviewed Hanh Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hanh Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hanh Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

