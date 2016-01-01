See All Physicians Assistants in Bryan, TX
Hang Tran, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Hang Tran, PA-C

Cardiology (Physician Assistant)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Hang Tran, PA-C is a Cardiology Physician Assistant in Bryan, TX. 

Hang Tran works at CHI St. Joseph Health Heart Failure and Coumadin Clinic in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Joseph Health Heart Failure and Coumadin Clinic
    2700 E 29th St Ste 325, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Hang Tran?

Photo: Hang Tran, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Hang Tran, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Hang Tran to family and friends

Hang Tran's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Hang Tran

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hang Tran, PA-C.

About Hang Tran, PA-C

Specialties
  • Cardiology (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1619433927
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Hang Tran, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hang Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Hang Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Hang Tran works at CHI St. Joseph Health Heart Failure and Coumadin Clinic in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Hang Tran’s profile.

Hang Tran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hang Tran.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hang Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hang Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.