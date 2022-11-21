Hamzat Oshun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Hamzat Oshun, NP
Hamzat Oshun, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Irving, TX.
Hamzat Oshun works at
Community Medical Clinic1901 W Irving Blvd, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (214) 570-0006
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
From Dr. Alexa patient….. thank you for quick service . Your care is much appreciated.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518335090
Hamzat Oshun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hamzat Oshun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Hamzat Oshun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hamzat Oshun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hamzat Oshun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hamzat Oshun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.