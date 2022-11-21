See All Nurse Practitioners in Irving, TX
Hamzat Oshun, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Hamzat Oshun, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Irving, TX. 

Hamzat Oshun works at Community Medical Clinic in Irving, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Medical Clinic
    1901 W Irving Blvd, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 570-0006
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 21, 2022
    From Dr. Alexa patient….. thank you for quick service . Your care is much appreciated.
    Julia — Nov 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hamzat Oshun, NP
    About Hamzat Oshun, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518335090
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hamzat Oshun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Hamzat Oshun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hamzat Oshun works at Community Medical Clinic in Irving, TX. View the full address on Hamzat Oshun’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Hamzat Oshun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hamzat Oshun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hamzat Oshun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hamzat Oshun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

