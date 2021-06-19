See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Hamida Hemani, OD

Optometry
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hamida Hemani, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Hemani works at Memorial Eye Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westchase
    11805 Westheimer Rd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 496-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bilateral Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications
Bilateral Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications

Bilateral Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Beth R. — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. Hamida Hemani, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164425518
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamida Hemani, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hemani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hemani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hemani works at Memorial Eye Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hemani’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

