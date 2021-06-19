Dr. Hamida Hemani, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hamida Hemani, OD
Overview
Dr. Hamida Hemani, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Hemani works at
Locations
Westchase11805 Westheimer Rd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77077 Directions (281) 496-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I ended up with a tear in my cornea and Dr. Hemani took such good care of me. They got me in with a couple of hours of calling, and helped me get my prescription right away at the pharmacy next door. I had to go back for rechecks for the next 2 days and everyone in the office was very accommodating and helpful.
About Dr. Hamida Hemani, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1164425518
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hemani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemani works at
Dr. Hemani speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.