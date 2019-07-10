Haley Tippin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Haley Tippin, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Haley Tippin, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Haley Tippin works at
Locations
Oklahoma City3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-3349Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Haley is the most compassionate care giver.She spends so much time enduring her patient's understand their medical conditions and how they can be proactive in their health care
About Haley Tippin, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780033605
