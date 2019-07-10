See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Haley Tippin, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Offers telehealth

Overview

Haley Tippin, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Haley Tippin works at INTEGRIS Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma City
    Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Haley Tippin, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780033605
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Haley Tippin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Haley Tippin works at INTEGRIS Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Haley Tippin’s profile.

    Haley Tippin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Haley Tippin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Haley Tippin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Haley Tippin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

