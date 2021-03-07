See All Family Doctors in Weatherford, TX
Haley Smith, NP

Family Medicine
5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Haley Smith, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weatherford, TX. 

Haley Smith works at Texas Bone & Joint - Eureka in Weatherford, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eureka
    891 Eureka St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 599-1200
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Mar 07, 2021
    I really like her attentiveness. She looks at you and not a keyboard. She asks the right questions so that she can come to a correct diagnosis. I trust her.
    Angelina Dambrosio — Mar 07, 2021
    Haley Smith, NP
    About Haley Smith, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598049728
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Haley Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Haley Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Haley Smith works at Texas Bone & Joint - Eureka in Weatherford, TX. View the full address on Haley Smith’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Haley Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Haley Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Haley Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Haley Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

