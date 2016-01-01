See All Nurse Practitioners in Bryan, TX
Haley Psencik, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Haley Psencik, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Haley Psencik works at CHI St Joseph Health Express Care Bryan in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St Joseph Health Express Care Bryan
    2308 E Villa Maria Rd Ste 100, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Menopause
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Well Baby Care

About Haley Psencik, FNP-BC

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1972910735
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Haley Psencik, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Haley Psencik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Haley Psencik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Haley Psencik works at CHI St Joseph Health Express Care Bryan in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Haley Psencik’s profile.

Haley Psencik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Haley Psencik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Haley Psencik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Haley Psencik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.