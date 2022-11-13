See All Audiology Technology in Cape Girardeau, MO
Haley Nichols, AUD

Audiology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Haley Nichols, AUD is an Audiology in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from 2015 - Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, MO|2020 - Missouri State University, Springfield, MO and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Haley Nichols works at Cape ENT Group in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cape ENT Group
    150 S Mount Auburn Rd Ste 420, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 13, 2022
    Haley was fast and efficient. A very pleasant person to work with.
    Dennis G Parham — Nov 13, 2022
    About Haley Nichols, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639796626
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • 2015 - Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, MO|2020 - Missouri State University, Springfield, MO
